Player Ratings: Aston Villa 1-3 Manchester United

Here are the player ratings from Manchester United’s 3-1 loss away to Aston Villa.

David de Gea - 5

Could’ve done better on the second goal. Had one shaky moment on the ball, but this loss isn’t really on him.

Diogo Dalot - 6

Will be suspended for the next game. Not really at fault for any of the goals.

Victor Lindelof - 3

Lost the header on the third goal. Could’ve done better on the first goal as well. Watkins gave him a torrid time all game. Martinez had to come to the other side to nick the ball towards the end from his side, which was a bit revelatory. Lindelof prefers jockeying, and it doesn’t seem like some of his new teammates have learned that about him.

Lisandro Martínez - 6

Could he have gotten across, and put a leg out on the first goal? Yes, but he didn’t cower after going down a few goals, and the entire defensive unit was responsible for that goal. Played the best pass of the game as well.

Luke Shaw - 5

The early yellow killed his game a bit. Was taken off early after

Casemiro - 4

His poorest game in some time. Should’ve covered the space for the first and third goal, but part of it was not trusting Lindelof to pinch the ball, and hoping to pinch it himself. They need to communicate a bit more next time because Lindelof has never been the type to nick the ball, so it’s best to just cover the space instead of helping him nick it.

Christian Eriksen - 4

Still not fully convincing in this deeper role. He needs someone other than Casemiro doing a lot of running for him because Casemiro doesn’t cover as much ground as he used to, and is mostly just a ball-winner now — a great one, of course. Eriksen doesn’t really have much carrying or press resistance in his offensive game either to really validate a deep-lying position.

Donny van de Beek - 3

The penny just hasn’t dropped.

Alejandro Garnacho - 4

The good bit is that he’s direct and explosive. The bad bit is that there’s a fine line between the good bit and tunnel vision.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 3

The armband isn’t going to change anything.

Marcus Rashford - 3

Played like someone who wasn’t happy to be shifted to the right.

Substitutes

Anthony Martial - 3

Still lacking some sharpness.

Anthony Elanga - 5

Got on the end of a chance.

Tyrell Malacia - 5

Might be needed at right-back next week.

Manager

Erik ten Hag - 3

The starting XI could’ve been better. Even an out-of-form Maguire offers more than Lindelof, shifting Rashford to the right wasn’t the best idea with his new-found heading ability, and I think the balance in midfield is still a bit off.

Would like to see him give Fred, Eriksen, and Casemiro in a 4-3-3 a go at least once. It wasn’t the worst performance, but the starting XI and subs didn’t make a lot of sense.