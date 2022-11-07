Manchester United draw FC Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League

Manchester United have drawn FC Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League knockout round. United failed to win their group on the final day against Real Sociedad, and were subsequently entered into a playoff round against third place teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage.

It only made sense after the seemingly endless Frenkie de Jong transfer saga this summer, and the resulting twitter clashes between United and Barcelona fans.

Anyway, the first leg will take place at Camp Nou on Feb. 16 before returning to Old Trafford for the second leg a week later, on Feb. 23.

Xavi’s Barcelona team have done well in La Liga this season, but their Champions League campaign showed how far off they are from competing with Europe’s elite, even after a ridiculous summer transfer window that saw them bring in several highly talented players. They won’t be an easy opponent for Manchester United by any means, considering where the Reds are at themselves in terms of competing with the best, but it should still be a tie they can compete in.

