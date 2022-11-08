Aston Villa, personnel problems, and Barcelona

Colin and Pauly are back for another episode of The Busby Babe Podcast!

Manchester United suffered their first defeat since the Manchester Derby in a 3-1 loss at Aston Villa on Sunday. They look at the personnel problems over the last couple matches that have led to poor performances, and especially what went wrong in the defeat, before turning to the future a bit in talking about Europa League and the World Cup.

