Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online

Manchester United will be bidding to make it three Premier League victories in a row when they travel to Molineux on Saturday afternoon to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the table, one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with a game in hand on the capital club, while Wolves sit 18th, boasting 13 points from 16 matches in 2022-23.

United were missing Victor Lindelof and Scott McTominay against Forest through illness, so the pair remain doubts here, while Diogo Dalot (hamstring) and Jadon Sancho (fitness) could again miss out.

Lisandro Martinez has been back training with the Red Devils since Wednesday following his exertions at the World Cup, and it would not be a shock to see him start alongside Raphael Varane in the middle of the defense.

Luke Shaw played as a center-back against Forest but should move across to left-back here, while Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are expected to continue in midfield.

There are also unlikely to be any changes in the attack, with Antony set to continue alongside Rashford and Martial, who were both on the scoresheet against Forest last time out.

RECENT MEETINGS

United lost 1-0 to Wolves at Old Trafford in the Premier League last season, the same scoreline by which we triumphed in the reverse fixture earlier on in the campaign.

Since the Midlanders’ return to the top flight in 2018/19, the teams have met 11 times, including on three occasions in the FA Cup. United have won four of those clashes across all competitions to three for Saturday’s hosts, while there have also been three draws.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 12:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 7:30 AM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services such as Sky Ultra to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on the USA network or one of the NBC Sports streaming services. For Spanish language coverage head to the NBC Universo channel. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Ultra, Sky Sports Main Event, or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on the NBC sports streaming app or go to the NBC sports website. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Martial, Rashford