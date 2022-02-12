Manchester United vs. Southampton: Live stream, Time, TV schedule, & how to watch Premier League online

Manchester United are in desperate need of 3 points as they look to get back into the top 4, and face a difficult test at Old Trafford on Saturday as Southampton come to town. Ralph Hassenhutl’s side are fresh off of a dramatic win against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspurs in midweek, and gave United plenty of trouble on the south coast in a 1-1 draw earlier this season.

Things have been tough at United, who lost on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough in the FA Cup before drawing 1-1 with Burnley at Turf Moor earlier this week. Ralf Rangnick’s time in charge has been stricken with missed opportunities, and with a number of much more challenging fixtures on the horizon he will want to see his Reds finish the job this weekend.

Here’s how you can watch Manchester United vs. Southampton this Saturday:

Premier League schedule

It’s a 12:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 7:30 AM on the east coast of the U.S. and 4:30 AM on the west.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK can tune into BT Sport 1. Those Stateside can only catch the action on the Peacock streaming platform. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

BT Sports streaming website or Sports App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can catch the action exclusively through Peacock. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Prediction: David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphaël Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Cristiano Ronaldo.