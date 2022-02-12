Player Ratings: Manchester United 1-1 Southampton

David de Gea - 6

Bad moment getting beat on the goal when he had a good angle on Adams, but it was a nice finish from the winger as well. Couple important saves down the stretch.

Diogo Dalot - 6

Partially at fault for the goal, but did well again progressing the ball and getting forward. Could be more decisive in transition.

Raphael Varane - 4

Got caught watching as Che Adams went past him and Dalot for the goal.

Harry Maguire - 6

Organized for much of the match, good on the ball as well, but had a few awkward moments. Got spun around in a very gif-able moment on the wing, but fortunately it did not lead to a goal.

Luke Shaw - 6

Effective going forward, caught out once defensively but otherwise did his job.

Scott McTominay - 4

Ineffective once again in midfield, being asked to do a lot anchoring an attacking lineup, but he’s shown time and again he needs help to do so.

Paul Pogba - 8

Very suave on the ball as always, had a goal disallowed due to Ronaldo being offside. Was

Bruno Fernandes - 3

His worst game in a bit. Struggled to find good passes, and was wasteful in buildup. Had a very good ball over the top to Rashford, and another one Ronaldo got in the way of. Other than that clearly frustrated and affected by it.

Marcus Rashford - 5

Good in the first half, and had the assist for Sancho’s goal, but otherwise struggled to stay involved and contribute. Switched to the left at one point and looked a bit lost at times.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 2

Awful again. Weak effort with an open net was kicked away easily, wasteful and selfish on the ball, clearly out of it.

Jadon Sancho - 8

Again a bright spark in attack, and scored the only goal of the game for the Reds. Struggled to stay involved over the course of the match.

Subs:

Jesse Lingard - N/A

Came on late.

Anthony Elanga - N/A

Came on late.

Ralf Rangnick - 4

Subs an issue again for the interim manager, but the set up was there. The team was producing plenty of chances, but were not clinical in putting them away. Continuing to have Ronaldo as the focal point of the attack is ineffective, and despite the much improved xG there’s much more to managing. This is clear for all to see the last couple months with how in and out of form players have been, and the clear problems with frustration keep getting worse. It’s to the point where mentally the dropped points as well as intense criticism will inevitably start getting to them, which will have to be dealt with as well.