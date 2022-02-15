Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live stream, Time, & how to watch Premier League online

Manchester United will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils, who remain fifth in the table, one point off the top four, will enter the contest off the back of a 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday, while ninth-placed Brighton recorded a 2-0 victory over struggling Watford on the same afternoon.

United will have Fred available for selection after a recent positive test for COVID-19, but Nemanja Matic is struggling with a shin complaint and will not be in the squad.

The returning Fred could line up alongside Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes in a midfield three, with Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo again potentially featuring as the front three.

Edinson Cavani will again be absent due to a groin complaint, while Eric Bailly are definitely out, so the squad will be similar to the one available against Southampton.

Harry Maguire is under severe pressure from Victor Lindelof due to his struggles in recent weeks, but the England international could retain his spot; there might be an alteration at left-back, though, with Alex Telles potentially coming into the side for Luke Shaw.

Premier League schedule

It’s an 8:15 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 3:15 PM on the east coast of the U.S.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK can tune into BT Sport 1. Those Stateside can only catch the action on the Peacock streaming platform. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

BT Sports streaming website or Sports App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can catch the action exclusively through Peacock. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup:De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo