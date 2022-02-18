 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Captaincy, Atletico Madrid, and Kevin De Bacon

New podcast up now!

By Colin M. Damms
Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back for The Busby Babe Podcast to discuss the latest Manchester United news. They look at another week of reports on dressing room rumors, preview the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 meeting with Atletico Madrid, and ponder some ambiguous “what if?” questions.

Be sure to like, share, rate 5 stars, and subscribe to The Busby Babe wherever you get your podcasts!

Remember that you can leave a listener question via voicemail or twitter each week for us to answer on the podcast.

US callers: 616 Busby BA (1-616-287-2922) Everyone else: Email voice recordings to busbybabepodcast@gmail.com (This email is only monitored by The Busby Babe podcast staff and not any of the higher ups [I don’t even have the password - Ed.], so please keep all emails podcast related!)

