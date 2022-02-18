Captaincy, Atletico Madrid, and Kevin De Bacon

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back for The Busby Babe Podcast to discuss the latest Manchester United news. They look at another week of reports on dressing room rumors, preview the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 meeting with Atletico Madrid, and ponder some ambiguous “what if?” questions.

