Leeds United vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & how to watch Premier League online

Manchester United renew their rivalry with Leeds United at Elland Road this afternoon, the first Premier League meeting in front of fans in Yorkshire since the 2003/04 season when Leeds were relegated. In their first meeting this season a packed Old Trafford witnessed a rampant 5-1 win for the Reds, including a Bruno Fernandes hat trick. It was simpler times back then, and though the vibes have radically shifted around United’s season things have not gotten much better for their opponents. Leeds are only 5 points above the drop zone, and after wowing viewers with some of their displays last season they once again face a very real threat of returning to the Championship.

Manchester United’s win against Brighton & Hove Albion midweek gave them a much needed boost after 3 straight 1-1 draws and an FA Cup exit, and they will want to continue that with 3 points tomorrow and momentum going into their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 1st leg tie with Atletico Madrid this coming Wednesday.

Here’s how to watch Leeds United vs. Manchester United.

Premier League schedule

It’s an 2 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 9 AM on the east coast of the U.S and 6 AM on the west coast.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League to watch the game. Those Stateside can catch the on the USA channel or Telemundo for Spanish language coverage. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can catch the action on Fubo, Sling, or Telemundo Deportes. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo