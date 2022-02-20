Player Ratings: Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United

David De Gea: 4/10

He’s never been great at collecting crosses, and one of them turned into a goal today. It also let Leeds back in, and fueled them on to score another goal just a minute later (which he also could have collected if he’d come for it).

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 6/10

Good at defense, bad at attack as usual. Had some nice tackles to prevent chances from the wing, but prevented some chances going forward as well. That part of his game will likely keep him as Dalot’s understudy with Ralf in charge.

Victor Lindelof: 7/10

Good defensively, comfortable next to Maguire as usual and his familiarity playing next to Wan-Bissaka helped both of them at times as well. Drove forward confidently to help set up Bruno Fernandes’ goal to make it 2-0.

Harry Maguire: 8/10

Bit soft letting Leeds’ cross to feed the equalizer (at the time) run past him to the back post, but De Gea should do better there. Otherwise strong display, and opened the scoring with a powerful header on a corner kick.

Luke Shaw: 6/10

Good progressing the ball as usual and coordinated will with Sancho. He did let Raphnha in at the back post though.

Scott McTominay: 4/10

Leeds had little trouble progressing past his area at times, and other times he met them with roughness. Probably lucky not to have seen two yellow cards today, and again showed his weaknesses in controlling midfield.

Paul Pogba: 8/10

Was the only player capable of dribbling through the Yorkshire swamp after the half-time downpour. Has continued his good form, curiously subbed off.

Jesse Lingard: 4/10

Had the 1-2 with Lindelof in the build up to Bruno’s goal.

Bruno Fernandes: 7/10

Got the goal to make it 2-0, and has another goal + good performance under his belt in what’s been a season of ups and downs. Hopefully carries this confidence to Madrid for the Champions League in mid-week.

Jadon Sancho: 9/10

Electric playmaker today. Got his first assists of the season, excellent .

Cristiano Ronaldo: 4/10

Bad again, should have come off sooner.

Substitutes

Fred: 8/10

Came on for Pogba, who shouldn’t have come off, but showed why he deserved to come on with a great strike to put United back on top.

Anthony Elanga: 8/10

Great positioning. Had one that he should have smashed home saved, but buried his next chance and showed the Leeds fans just who they were messing with.

Raphael Varane: N/A

Sured up the defense in a hectic game, but didn’t have too much to do.

Manager

Ralf Rangnick: 8/10

Puzzling decision to bring off Pogba and leaving on McTominay was perhaps the only hiccup on Rangnick’s part today, plus two of his subs on scored so who cares! Good vibes win going into the UEFA Champions League knockouts, and got some really good production from most of his side today.