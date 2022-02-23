Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United: Live thread, lineups, and how to watch Champions League

Manchester United make their return to the UEFA Champions League knockout stage this evening with the first leg of their Round of 16 tie with reigning La Liga champions, Atletico Madrid. For Ralf Rangnick and co. the competition is an escape from their battle to finish in the top 4, and the last hope of salvaging something meaningful from an otherwise very forgettable season. It will no doubt take something special to

Diego Simeone’s outfit have had a rough go of it this season, and come into the match without their captain, Koke, but set themselves a bit back on course with a 3-0 win over Osasuna at the weekend. They’ll have home advantage first at the Metropolitano, and will hope to give themselves a memorable European run to salvage a similarly dreary season.

Here’s how to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United 1st leg.

Time

Kickoff is at 8 PM in the UK, which means 3 PM in the US on the east coast and noon kickoff on the west coast.

Channel and Streaming

If you’re in the UK you can tune in on BT Sport 2, or stream the match via the BT Sport app or BTsport.com. If you’re watching stateside, you can catch the action on Paramount+, or Univision Now for Spanish language coverage. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN. Everyone else check out LiveSoccerTV for viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo