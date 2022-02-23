Player Ratings: Atlético Madrid 1-1 Manchester United

Manchester United kept their hopes of Champions League success with a 1-1 draw away at Atlético Madrid. United went behind when Joao Felix struck, and looked pretty out of ideas before Anthony Elanga netted in the closing stages to salvage a critical road draw.

Starters

David De Gea: 6/10 - Had a quiet game other than picking the ball out of the net.

Victor Lindelof: 5/10 - Picked at right-back over Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and the majority of Atletico’s key chances came through that side. Came off for Wan-Bissaka and the situation improved.

Raphael Varane: 6/10 - Not his best game since joining from Real Madrid. Looked fazed by the occasion, especially on the first goal. Better days, surely, lie ahead.

Harry Maguire: 6/10 - Was a passenger on the first goal, but otherwise made several key clearances.

Luke Shaw: 5/10 - Offered precious little going forward. Shaw just hasn’t been the same player for much of this season.

Fred: 5/10 - Struggled in midfield, though Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes didn’t exactly help matters by being so sloppy in possession. None of them able to pass effectively, and

Paul Pogba: 5/10 - He was unable to cope with the intensity of his Atlético Madrid counterparts. Poor under pressure, unlike at the weekend.

Bruno Fernandes: 6/10 - The Portugal international was flat, sloppy and cut an increasingly agitated figure as the match went on, for the most part. However, his assist is exactly what he’s in the team to do.

Jadon Sancho: 5/10 - This was Jadon Sancho back to the subdued figure he was earlier in the season. Looked out of place on such a bug stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 4/10 - Bad (again). Cristiano Ronaldo is an all time great player, but he’s lost his speed, appears low on confidence and struggled with the basics. Sells jerseys though.

Marcus Rashford: 4/10 - The England international is, like many of his teammates, low on confidence and failed to make his mark.

Substitutes

Nemanja Matic: 6/10 - Brought on for Pogba, Nemanja Matic was unable to make much of an impact. Kept things ticking along nicely, however.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 7/10

Came on for Lindelof and sured things up at right back.

Alex Telles: 6/10

Should have taken the free kick off Ronaldo. Had a couple clever ideas going forward but couldn’t execute.

Anthony Elanga: 8/10 - What a sub performance. Not just the goal, but the overall menace. Might be time to start him, give Ronaldo or Rashford a break.

Manager

Ralf Rangnick: 6/10

Well it could have been worse! Ralf really leaned into his unusual subs reputation by bringing on Wan-Bissaka, Matic, and Telles down 0-1, but it helped ease some of the pressure. It also brought some stability before the 4th sub, Anthony Elanga, came on and buried a great chance created by Bruno Fernandes to make it 1-1 and salvage something from an otherwise dreadful evening.

He will have to learn something from the disaster of a first half, and likely won’t be experimenting with the back line like that again anytime soon. His side are still alive, and go again in a few weeks.