Transfer Roundup: Rudiger remains ‘unsettled’, Napoli name Ruiz price

There has been much going over Europe and Manchester United’s targets have made significant news and activity during the week. We take a look at some of the possible players who may be a part of the ‘transfers’ during the summer and we hope that they actually ‘do’ come over at the Old Trafford.

United in pole position to land German defender?

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is up for transfer from clubs all over Europe with less than six months left on his contract. The 28-year-old has attracted the attention of clubs like Real Madrid, FC Barcelona alongside ours. Recent reports suggest that the German International rejected Chelsea’s £140,000-a-week offer and Real Madrid have also been put off by the player’s request for a £20 million signing-on fee. Rudiger is demanding a staggering £220,000 weekly salary but it is reported that United will find ‘no-problem’ to match it. Rudiger's massive expectations do not seem a deal-breaker as United has a history of fulfilling them.

Napoli set the price for United’s target midfielder

As reported in a previous article, Fabian Ruiz has caught the eye of Rangnick and can be an effective midfield solution for this current Manchester United team. The current Napoli man has his contract running until 2023 and has already drawn several clubs before his door. “Ruiz will be available for a bargain price of just €20 million. That is a steep drop in the asking price from Napoli, who were demanding around €80 million for the Spaniard last year” read a recent report. Nothing is certain as of now as rumours are a ‘big’ part of the transfer market, but if Rangnick wants to bring him to Old Trafford, he needs to do it this summer or else it will be another season of struggling with midfield deficiency.