Manchester United vs. Watford: Live stream, Time, & how to watch Premier League online

Two sides desperate for three points for entirely different reasons prepare for battle at Old Trafford on Saturday, as Manchester United host Watford in the Premier League.

The Hornets’ 4-1 win over the Red Devils cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job back in November, but significant changes have been made at both clubs since then.

Manchester United have never lost a home league game against Watford (W11 D2) – no side have they faced more at home in their league history without suffering defeat (also 13 vs Hull).

Watford are looking to complete their first-ever league double over Manchester United; they’ve won two of their last three against the Red Devils in the league, having won just one of their previous 15 before this (L14).

Manchester United Team News:

United are once again expected to make do without Edinson Cavani due to his groin issue, and Scott McTominay has emerged as a fresh doubt after contracting an illness.

Paul Pogba and Fred ought to continue in the midfield as McTominay recovers, while Elanga is certainly threatening to displace Marcus Rashford or Jadon Sancho on the flanks.

Victor Lindelof was a surprise starter at right-back at the Wanda Metropolitano, but Diogo Dalot ought to return here as Alex Telles battles Luke Shaw for a start on the left-hand side.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 3 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 10 AM on the east coast of the U.S

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League to watch the game. Those Stateside can catch the on the USA channel or Telemundo for Spanish language coverage. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can catch the action on Fubo, Sling, or Telemundo Deportes. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup:De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Starting XI