Player Ratings (Abridged): Manchester United 0-0 Watford

Here are some brief player ratings after the draw at home against Watford:
Starters
De Gea - 6/10
Nothing to do most of the game.
AWB - 7/10
Pretty good, missed a header.
Varane - 7/10
He kept clean sheet, but awful on ball.
Lindelof - 7/10
He kept a clean sheet.
Telles - 6/10
7 wasted his one good cross on an offside.
Matic - 8/10
It’s really a shame he doesn’t have legs anymore.
Fred - 7/10
Fred did Fred things.
Pogba - 9/10
Pogba f***ing balled out. Give him a real striker, please.
Bruno - 5/10
He didn’t yell at ref after potential penalty in box! Poor captain! Never win when he has armband! (everything but the finish performance for the most part, probably 6/10)
Elanga - 10/10
The kid balled out. Would be nice if he had a real strike partner)
Ronaldo - 1/10
All he does is bitch at his teammates and coaches when he can’t dribble or finish very simple chances. Stay onside one time, please.
Subs
Sancho- 6/10
Pretty good.
Rashford N/A
meh
Shaw N/A
If we need a goal and we’re replacing Telles with Shaw, what the **** is the point of Telles?
Manager
Ralf 4/10 -
Play the good players. Stop playing 7.
