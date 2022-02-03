Greenwood, the FA Cup, and Deadline Day inaction

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly discuss the disturbing Mason Greenwood news and the role of organizations in combating the culture of abuse. They also discuss Manchester United’s upcoming FA Cup 4th round match against Middlesbrough and a recap of the club’s transfer deadline day moves.

