Live Thread: How to watch Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough in the FA Cup

Manchester United kick off an exciting-looking weekend of Emirates FA Cup fourth-round ties on Friday, when we host Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.

Since a 4-1 defeat at the Riverside Stadium in October 2005, Manchester United have remained unbeaten in their last 13 matches with Middlesbrough across all competitions (W8 D5), with their last meeting coming in March 2017.

Middlesbrough have been drawn with Manchester United for the 11th time in the FA Cup, more often than any other opponent. They’ve progressed from three of the other 10 ties, most recently in 2001-02 during their run to the semi-finals.

Paul Pogba may be in line to play for the first time since November, with the France international recently having returned to training following a thigh injury.

Ralf Rangnick will also hope to be able to select Aaron Wan-Bissaka (illness) and Luke Shaw (injury) once more, while Jadon Sancho and Victor Lindelof both missed the win over West Ham for personal reasons.

Eric Bailly and Hannibal should be in contention to figure in February after Ivory Coast and Tunisia were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations, but we expect the German to provide an update on his squad in Thursday’s press conference.

Alex Telles, Fred and Edinson Cavani have been in South America in World Cup qualifying action.

FA Cup schedule

It’s a 8 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 3:00 PM on the east coast of the U.S. and a Noon. kickoff on the west.

FA Cup channel

Those in the UK can tune into Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sports Main Event. Those Stateside can catch the action on ESPN+. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

FA Cup streaming

Sky Go is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can catch the action through Universo Now or ESPN+. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo