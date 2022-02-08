Live Thread: How to watch Burnely vs. Manchester United in the Premier League

Manchester United will be bidding to make it three Premier League victories in a row when they head to Turf Moor on Tuesday evening to take on basement side Burnley.

United are currently fourth in the table, one point clear of fifth-placed West Ham United, while struggling Burnley sit bottom on 13 points, having won just once in the league this term.

Burnley have lost their last five home Premier League matches against Manchester United without scoring a single goal. The only side to win six consecutive away league games against the Clarets in their entire league history is Wolves between 1983 and 2002.

Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane all suffered knocks during the shoot-out defeat to Middlesbrough, although interim manager Ralf Rangnick stated after the match that he hopes they will be available for the Burnley trip.

Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard are set to return to training while Alex Telles is due to be involved again after his World Cup qualifying exertions with Brazil. David De Gea is another who should come back into the squad.

It remains to be seen whether center-backs Victor Lindelof (illness) and Eric Bailly (ankle) have made a full recovery, and are fit to play a part on Tuesday evening.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 8 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 3:00 PM on the east coast of the U.S. and a Noon kickoff on the west.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK can tune into Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sports Main Event. Those Stateside can catch the action on USA Network or Universo. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

Sky Go is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can catch the action through Universo Now or USA Network. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup:De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; McTominay, Pogba; Rashford, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo