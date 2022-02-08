Player ratings: Burnley 1 - 1 Manchester United

Here are your player ratings:

David de Gea - 6

The reigning Premier League Player of the Month made a world-class save against Worten Weghorst, but he only faced three shots on target all night.

Diogo Dalot - 6

He did well intercepting passes and joining the attack, but the Portuguese right back wasn’t able to create too many chances in the box for teammates, unlike in past weeks.

Raphael Varane - 7

The French centre back thought he scored his first goal for the club a free kick from Bruno Fernandes, but Harry Maguire obstructed on the play. He played well defensively as we’ve come to expect.

Harry Maguire - 6

The captain was unlucky when called for obstruction on Varane’s overturned goal, caught out of position on a couple of occasions in the second half. Challenged but couldn’t prevent the goal.

Luke Shaw - 6

The left back continuously joined the attack throughout the night to overlap Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford on the left wing, and his deliveries into the box were delightful. He assisted Paul Pogba’s opener and was a key part of the build up in the overturned Ben Mee own goal.

Scott McTominay - 4

The Scotsman held his own in the midfield, but he wasn’t able to offer much going forward. Made the mistake leading to the goal.

Paul Pogba - 7

He looked lively in the midfield and showed the flair, strength, and goalscoring ability that the midfield lacked during his absence.

Bruno Fernandes - 5

Despite delivering the quality delivery to Rashford to spark the build-up to Pogba’s goal, Fernandes gave the ball away on occasion and couldn’t find the final pass throughout the second half.

Marcus Rashford - 6

He looked like the Rashford of old at times in the first half while combining with Shaw and putting shots on net. He nearly assisted Varane for a second-half tap-in, but his performance fell off in the second 45 minutes.

Edinson Cavani - 6

Despite nearly scoring a tap-in and combining well with teammates during build-up play occasionally, the Uruguayan didn’t receive much of the ball to make anything happen.

Jadon Sancho - 8

The bright spot of a disappointing team performance. He took on and beat players down the left wing on multiple occasions and showed the creativity United fans know he possess.

Subs:

Cristiano Ronaldo - 5

No. 7 didn’t see much of the ball after replacing Cavani in the 68th minute. He headed two chances over the crossbar from within the box.

Jesse Lingard - 5

The Englishman played a dangerous cross across goal immediately after coming on for McTominay, but he couldn’t do much to change the score with only 10 minutes left to play.

Anthony Elanga - 5

Replaced Rashford in the 85th minute. Looked energetic with the ball, but there wasn’t enough time to make an impact.

Ralf Rangnick - 6

The interim manager will be disappointed with his team’s inability to follow up a good first half with an equal second-half performance. United looked better while defending as a team in the first half, but there is still work to do.