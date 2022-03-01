Atletico, Watford, and more (Kylian Mbappe, kill your heroes)

New episode of The Busby Babe Podcast.

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly recap Manchester United’s draws against Atletico Madrid and Watford in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 and Premier League respectively, before moving onto a number of other topics including Anthony Elanga’s emergence, the clear lack of planning and overall strategy at the club, and the revolving door of big money strikers.

