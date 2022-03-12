Manchester United vs. Tottenham: Live stream, Time, & how to watch Premier League online

Manchester United will look to bounce back from their abysmal 1-4 defeat in the Manchester Derby last week when they return home to face Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday. Ralf Rangnick and the squad woefully miscalculated things against City and will need to get back on track quickly if they want to keep any hope of finishing in the top 4 alive. Antonio Conte’s Tottenham side are similarly in disarray this season, but equally motivated to sort themselves out and find a way into European competition next season.

Spurs are coming off of dominant back to back Premier League wins against relegation threatened sides Everton and Leeds United, getting their forwards firing after a pretty dismal run. They’ve also got a memorable win against City from a couple weeks ago under their belt, and sit just 2 points behind United in the table with 2 games in hand. This is an important match for both sides, and could also have implications for United’s midweek game. Rangnick has to keep team selection for the Champions League Round of 16 2nd leg against Atletico Madrid in mind as well considering just about 72 hours separate the respective matches.

Here’s how to watch the match on Saturday.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 5:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 12:30 PM on the east coast of the U.S. and 9:30 AM on the west coast.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on Peacock. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States you’ll need a Peacock subscription to watch. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Starting XI