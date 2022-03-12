Player Ratings: Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham

Starters

David De Gea - 5/10

Some scary moments, and nearly caught out a couple of times, but enough to get a win in the end.

Diogo Dalot - 5/10

Not great today, but wasn’t able to play the way he likes to by getting forward and creating. Couple passes went astray and was asked to do a lot with Reguilon.

Harry Maguire - 5/10

Really unfortunate to get caught for the own goal as he was actually having a decent performance until then. Shaky after that as well, but did enough.

Raphael Varane - 7/10

Looked good as a partner to Maguire again, would be nice to get them a regular run of games together. Neither goal his fault.

Alex Telles - 6/10

Times when you wonder what on earth he could be thinking, and other times looks decent. Bit of both again today.

Nemanja Matic - 4/10

Offered almost nothing after the opening half hour or so. Legs have gone, and it left his midfield counterparts and defenders with a lot more to worry about.

Fred - 10/10

Other than a couple moments caught in possession Fred was superb today. Excellent going forward, pulled the strings in the passing game, and did well to get back and help as well.

Paul Pogba - 6/10

Wasn’t bad, but could have offered more. Midfield setup didn’t necessarily suit his strengths, and had to do more work out of possession than he would have liked.

Marcus Rashford - 4/10

Poor again, but mostly due to lack of involvement. Didn’t offer much help defensively, looked ok when on the ball. Hopefully catches a break soon, but likely needs the reset of a new season.

Jadon Sancho - 8/10

Continued his good run of form. Great touch on the assist for the 2nd goal, and did lots of good work on both wings to get forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 10/10

Has been pretty bad for a while, but put in a performance that reminds you what he’s capable of. Hat-trick hero when United needed it, need that to continue on Tuesday.

Subs

Antony Elanga - 6/10

Brought some energy, likely saved for the match on Tuesday.

Edinson Cavani - N/A

Good to see him back, didn’t have a chance to do much.

Victor Lindelof - N/A

Sured up the defenses

Manager

Ralf Rangnick - 6/10

Was a hectic game that gave more scares than you’d like to see, but got the result and that’s what matters. Harsh penalty and unlucky own goal were the only concessions, and Covid depleted the midfield options (which aren’t great for controlling a game anyway). Still, they have a lot of ground to make up. It’s looking very unlikely Manchester United will make top 4 given Arsenal’s 4 games in hand, but have to do what it takes to stay alive at this point. That’s what this performance reflected.