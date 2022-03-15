Manchester United vs. Atlético Madrid : Live stream, Time, & how to watch the Champions League online

Manchester United will be looking to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League when they welcome Atletico Madrid to Old Trafford for the second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday night.

The contest is delicately poised at 1-1 following the first leg at Wanda Metropolitano, with Anthony Elanga coming off the bench to register for United after Joao Felix had sent Atletico ahead.

Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay could all come back into the side here. Fernandes was unavailable against Tottenham through COVID-19, while Shaw missed out for the same reason, but the pair have been back in training ahead of the match; McTominay should also overcome the calf problem that forced him to miss out in Saturday’s late kickoff.

United have big decisions to make all over the field; Ronaldo will lead the line, while Jadon Sancho is a certain starter in an attacking area, but the return of McTominay could see Paul Pogba move out to the left, with Fernandes operating in the area behind the center-forward.

Diogo Dalot is likely to hold off competition from Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof to start at right-back, while Marcus Rashford is expected to drop down to the bench for the home side.

Here’s how to watch the match on Saturday.

Champions League schedule

It’s an 8:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 4:00 PM on the east coast of the U.S. and 1:00 PM on the west coast.

Champions League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on Paramount+. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Champions League streaming

The Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States you’ll need a Paramount+ subscription to watch. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo