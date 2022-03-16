Player Ratings: Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid

Starters

David De Gea - 5/10

Didn’t really have to make many saves. There was one from Rodrigo de Paul quite early in the game. Could’ve done better for the goal.

Diogo Dalot - 5/10

Has improved under Ralf Rangnick. Took some shots from range, played some passes from deep but was caught on the back post for the goal. Should’ve got some help from Elanga, who was trailing after the alleged foul.

Harry Maguire - 5/10

Is the only CB who really steps out of his line. Didn’t do much wrong today but the team should have a defensive scheme in mind when he commits defensive actions higher up the pitch.

Raphael Varane - 6/10

Tidy as always. Came close to scoring towards the end with a header.

Alex Telles - 4/10

Doesn’t move the needle going forward or defensively. Was a typically laboured performance.

Scott McTominay - 4/10

Was in the side for some bite. Ultimately, not good enough to start most games cause of his limitations in possession, which were on show today.

Fred - 7/10

Best player in the first half but couldn’t affect the game nearly as much in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes - 4/10

Back after contracting COVID. United’s talisman for the last couple of seasons hasn’t had the best record in the bigger games and today didn’t do much to change that.

Anthony Elanga - 6/10

The most lively attacker in the front 3. Came close to scoring a few times and had the best chance of the game. Could’ve been a different game if one of those chances had gone in.

Jadon Sancho - 4/10

Has been United’s in-form player but really struggled to take his man on today and wasn’t helped by Telles. Had one difficult chance right at the end.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 4/10

Was lively defensively but drops back far too much when a presence in the box is required. No magic tonight.

Subs

Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, and Marcus Rashford - N/A

Anonymous

Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic - N/A

Had an effect but it’s been known for a while that they are past their best days.

Manager

Ralf Rangnick - 6/10

United could’ve maybe got something on another day and this isn’t really Ralf’s team but the preparation and set-up for this game looked fine. That was one of United’s better Champions League performances this season. The home tie against Atalanta was the only other acceptable performance.

Ralf often throws the kitchen sink when chasing games and the subs didn’t quite work today. Not the first time that he’ll feel hard done by the result but these things have a way of evening themselves out. Got a bit lucky on the weekend. It wasn’t to be today.