Out of Europe, and bracing for toxicity

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly discuss Manchester United’s Champions League exit at the hand of Atletico Madrid, and brace for a competitive void from now until the end of the season as (it appears) United may not have too much left to play for in the Premier League.

Be sure to like, share, rate 5 stars, and subscribe to The Busby Babe wherever you get your podcasts!

Remember that you can leave a listener question via voicemail or twitter each week for us to answer on the podcast.

US callers: 616 Busby BA (1-616-287-2922) Everyone else: Email voice recordings to busbybabepodcast@gmail.com (This email is only monitored by The Busby Babe podcast staff and not any of the higher ups [I don’t even have the password - Ed.], so please keep all emails podcast related!)