Wayne Rooney to be inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney will be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame alongside Arsenal great Patrick Vieira for the 2022 class, another honor for a mercurial striker who is arguably the greatest English player of all time.

A prodigy who became a legend



Wayne Rooney mesmerised Evertonians from the age of 16 and went on to score 208 Premier League goals, winning 5 #PL titles at @ManUtd



The first 2022 Inductee to the #PLHallOfFame is @WayneRooney pic.twitter.com/l7BxzT3EGo — Premier League (@premierleague) March 23, 2022

Rooney, Manchester United’s all-time leading goal scorer with 253 goals, is 2nd on the all-time Premier League goal scoring charts with 208 goals, the closest to Alan Shearer’s remarkable 260. He is also a 5 time Premier League Champion with Manchester United, and at the time of his goal against Arsenal he was the youngest ever Premier League goal scorer, though he was later surpassed by James Milner and James Vaughn.

Rooney’s arrival at Old Trafford from Everton in 2004 marked his ascension to the highest level of the game, but even with plenty left to do he continued improving his game, and by the time he was 25 he was playing the best football of his career after having won more than most footballers dream of. 3 Premier League titles in a row, a pair of League Cups, and the UEFA Champions League.

By the time he finished his career he’d won a few more, completing a cabinet of possible trophies to win at the club level, as well as secured a clear path into management at Derby County. His player/coach role changed to a manager role when the Rams were on the brink of relegation and financial collapse, and he’s carried on in that role like a true professional with a limited squad and zero clarity from the board or ownership over the future of the club. This season they are almost certainly going down, but if not for the points deduction of entering administration the club would be hovering around mid-table with the results they’ve gotten.

So congratulations to Wayne Rooney on this well deserved honor, and here’s to some more memorable moments from him in his managerial career as well.