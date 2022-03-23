Rumor: Erik ten Hag ‘had Manchester United interview on Monday’

Current Ajax manager Erik ten Hag had a Manchester United interview on Monday, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

The 52-year-old has been linked with the soon-to-be-vacant managerial position at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils looking for a permanent boss after Ralf Rangnick finishes his interim role this season.

Several coaches have been attached to the role, such as Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, and Julen Lopetegui, with the club hoping to get a deal agreed to prepare for the next campaign.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, during the talks, ten Hag wanted to know how much money the club would have to spend on new signings during this summer’s transfer window.

Romano also claims that the Dutchman was also keen to learn about United’s ‘plans for the future,’ with the club desperately attempting to return to the top of English football once again.

There is strength in the current squad, but he would no doubt want to bring in players to fit his vision and address some pretty obvious weaknesses.

This along with mending the morale will be a tough ask, but ten Hag is allegedly keen to move to the Premier League at this stage of his career. United will however meet with other managers before making a final decision.

Ten Hag has won two league titles and two KNVB Cups since arriving at Ajax in 2017, while his side are currently two points clear of second-placed PSV Eindhoven at the top of the Eredivisie table.

They suffered a late loss to Benfica at home in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, ending their European run, but likely freeing up ten Hag for negotiations about his future sooner.