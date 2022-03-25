Erik ten Hag news and Wayne Rooney the HOFer

New episode of The Busby Babe Podcast!

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly discuss rumors of Erik ten Hag interviewing for the Manchester United job, wanting a Dutch assistant with United ties, and the difficulties any manager would face with the Glazer ownership and board in terms of backing for a long term vision/plan. They also dive into some of their favorite Wayne Rooney moments as Manchester United’s all-time leading goal scorer is inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

