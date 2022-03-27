Manchester United vs. Everton: Live thread, Match details, & how to watch FA Women’s Super League

Manchester United Women face Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday, a match significant for the fact that it’s the first time fans can see them play in person at the Theatre of Dreams, but also for implications in the Red Devils’ league campaign. United, currently in third place behind behind Arsenal and Chelsea, have a chance to secure a berth in the UEFA Women’s Champions League next season if they can finish in the top 3.

There is also still technically a possibility they can get back in the title race as well, though unlikely considering the form of both Arsenal and Chelsea (Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 12, Chelsea haven’t lost in the league since early December). Marc Skinner’s side also have their noisy neighbors to worry about, who are level with them on points and only in 4th on goal differential. It’s a big test for United to navigate their 5 remaining league games and potentially build on their time in the FA WSL thus far. If they want to start competing amongst the best this will give them the chance to show they’re truly moving forward despite the limitations of the club board.

Here’s how to watch the Reds take on 9th placed Everton.

Match time

It’s an 12:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 7:30 AM on the east coast of the U.S. and 4:30 AM on the west coast.

Super League channel

Those in the UK and Ireland will need Sky Ultra HD or the accompanying streaming services to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on the NBC Sports App or on nbcsports.com.

Super League streaming

The Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States you’ll need NBC sports to watch. Canada, you’ll need a Sportsnet Now subscription. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Earps; Batlle, Pascual, Caldwell, Thorisdottir, Blundell; Groenen, Zelem; Russo, Toone, Galton; Thomas

Starting XI