Community Poll: Manchester United Manager

It’s fairly obvious that are only two real candidates for the Manchester United manager’s job. It also seems like people are making it known who they’d prefer. There seems to be a lot of passive-aggressive tension around the subject.
There are rumours floating around that Sir Alex and the United players would like to see Mauricio Pochettino while others in United’s hierarchy and Ralf Rangnick would prefer Erik ten Hag.
Some former players and journalists have also revealed who they’d prefer.
Young up and coming coach Erik Tan Hag is older than Mauricio Pochettino.— Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) March 23, 2022
Personally i would go for Pochettino but Ten Hag is the massive favourite of United fans to take the club forward. That’s if it is a clear choice between the 2.— Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 23, 2022
Judging by my replies, a sector of United fans are *extremely* passionate about getting a 52-year-old whose older than Guardiola and, bar a stint at Bayern II, has never worked outside the Eredivisie.— Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) March 23, 2022
Personally think Ten Hag would be perfect for City, as he could just walk into a coaching role, and doesn't have to concern himself with all the other elements you have at United. That doesn't make him perfect for United.— Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) March 23, 2022
Ajax are almost the polar opposite set-up.
The momentum seems to be heading towards Ten Hag.
Reports Ten Hag has been interviewed this week . If formal interviews have started and with it being such a public process I would expect a new manager announcement within a week or so.— Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 23, 2022
Who do United fans want ?
But we also need to keep this in mind.
United fans who want Ten Hag,— UtdArena (@UtdArena) March 10, 2022
How many *full* Ajax games have you watched this season?
And this.
Louis van Gaal: "Erik ten Hag should join a football club, not a commerical club. Manchester United is a commercial club." pic.twitter.com/W2WPXgVWk7— (@TheEuropeanLad) March 28, 2022
You can read more about the two candidates here: Pochettino and Ten Hag.
Most of us have probably picked a side by now. Instead of writing a piece on why one is better than the other, I decided to do this poll which might reveal why there’s no unanimous choice.
Some of these questions might seem a bit bizarre at first but just answer them truthfully and it’ll make sense later.
Poll
Do Manchester United need a good manager?
-
95%
Yes
-
4%
No
Poll
Should Manchester United get the best manager available?
-
93%
Yes
-
6%
No
Poll
Is Mauricio Pochettino a good manager?
-
62%
Yes
-
16%
No
-
21%
So I’ve been told
Poll
Is Erik ten Hag a good manager?
-
62%
Yes
-
3%
No
-
34%
So I’ve been told
Poll
Is Mauricio Pochettino a great manager?
-
13%
Yes
-
43%
No
-
42%
Potentially
Poll
Is Erik ten Hag a great manager?
-
19%
Yes
-
12%
No
-
67%
Potentially
Poll
Who was the most tactically sound Manchester United manager post-Fergie?
-
3%
David Moyes
-
40%
Louis van Gaal
-
49%
Jose Mourinho
-
6%
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Poll
Were any of the managers post-Fergie good enough tactically?
This poll is closed
-
0%
All of them were
-
0%
Moyes was
-
0%
Moyes and LVG were
-
0%
Moyes and Jose were
-
0%
Moyes and Ole were
-
0%
Moyes, LvG and Jose were
-
0%
Moyes, LvG and Ole were
-
0%
Moyes, Jose and Ole were
-
0%
LvG was
-
0%
LvG and Jose were
-
0%
LvG, Jose and Ole were
-
0%
LvG and Ole were
-
0%
Jose was
-
0%
Jose and Ole were
-
0%
Ole was
-
0%
None of them were
Poll
Do you think Poch — at his best — has the tactical nous to compete with our rivals in the Premier League?
-
64%
Yes
-
35%
No
Poll
Do you think Ten Hag — at his best — has the tactical nous to compete with our rivals in the Premier League?
-
88%
Yes
-
11%
No
Poll
Who among the post-Fergie brigade had the greatest personality?
-
1%
Moyes
-
23%
LvG
-
38%
Mourinho
-
37%
Ole
Poll
Did David Moyes have the personality for the job?
-
4%
Yes
-
57%
No
-
26%
Has a personality but was not a good fit for United
-
11%
Not a big personality but was a good fit for United
Poll
Did LvG have the personality for the job?
-
31%
Yes
-
25%
No
-
38%
Has a personality but was not a good fit for United
-
5%
Not a big personality but was a good fit for United
Poll
Did Jose have the personality for the job?
-
31%
Yes
-
18%
No
-
50%
Has a personality but was not a good fit for United
-
0%
Not a big personality but a good fir for United
Poll
Did Ole have the personality for the job?
-
30%
Yes
-
24%
No
-
20%
Has a personality but was not a good fit for United
-
24%
Not a big personality but was a good fit for United
Poll
Does Poch have the personality for the job?
-
46%
Yes
-
18%
No
-
18%
Has a personality but doesn’t feel like a fit for United
-
16%
Not a big personality but seems a good fit for United
Poll
Does Ten Hag have the personality for the job?
-
53%
Yes
-
5%
No
-
7%
Has a personality but doesn’t feel like a fit for United
-
33%
Not a big personality but seems a good fit for United
Poll
Who did the best job post-Ferguson?
-
0%
Moyes
-
12%
LvG
-
45%
Mourinho
-
41%
Ole
Poll
Who did the worst job post-Ferguson?
-
72%
Moyes
-
14%
LvG
-
5%
Mourinho
-
7%
Ole
Poll
Is Pep Guardiola a great manager?
-
95%
Yes
-
4%
No
Poll
Is Jurgen Klopp a great manager?
-
97%
Yes
-
2%
No
Poll
Who is the better manager?
-
58%
Pep
-
41%
Klopp
Poll
If you could have one of them, who would it be?
-
45%
Pep
-
54%
Klopp
Poll
Does the structure above the manager concern you?
-
88%
Yes
-
1%
No
-
6%
Think Murtough and Fletcher will change that
-
4%
Think Woodward leaving will change that
Poll
Can United be successful under this ownership?
-
46%
Yes
-
53%
No
Poll
Have United been successful under this ownership?
-
7%
Yes
-
23%
No
-
69%
Yes but Sir Alex
Poll
Again, can United be successful under this ownership?
-
51%
Yes
-
48%
No
Poll
Could Pep Guardiola be successful at United?
-
75%
Yes
-
25%
No
Poll
Could Jurgen Klopp be successful at United?
-
82%
Yes
-
17%
No
Poll
Have you voted for Pep as the better manager and answered yes to the question of if he could be successful at United but picked Klopp as your preference for United?
-
36%
Yes
-
63%
No
Poll
Who is the better manager?
-
33%
Poch
-
66%
Ten Hag
Poll
Again, should Manchester United get the best manager available?
-
71%
Yes
-
0%
No
-
28%
The best manager currently available might not be the best for United
Poll
Who would you like to see managing Manchester United going into next season?
-
25%
Poch
-
74%
Ten Hag
Thanks for voting.
