Community Poll: Manchester United Manager

2 candidates, which is best suited for the big job and why?

By Suwaid Fazal
/ new
Tottenham Hotspur v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

It’s fairly obvious that are only two real candidates for the Manchester United manager’s job. It also seems like people are making it known who they’d prefer. There seems to be a lot of passive-aggressive tension around the subject.

There are rumours floating around that Sir Alex and the United players would like to see Mauricio Pochettino while others in United’s hierarchy and Ralf Rangnick would prefer Erik ten Hag.

Some former players and journalists have also revealed who they’d prefer.

The momentum seems to be heading towards Ten Hag.

But we also need to keep this in mind.

And this.

You can read more about the two candidates here: Pochettino and Ten Hag.

Most of us have probably picked a side by now. Instead of writing a piece on why one is better than the other, I decided to do this poll which might reveal why there’s no unanimous choice.

Some of these questions might seem a bit bizarre at first but just answer them truthfully and it’ll make sense later.

Poll

Do Manchester United need a good manager?

view results
  • 95%
    Yes
    (183 votes)
  • 4%
    No
    (8 votes)
191 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Should Manchester United get the best manager available?

view results
  • 93%
    Yes
    (175 votes)
  • 6%
    No
    (13 votes)
188 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Is Mauricio Pochettino a good manager?

view results
  • 62%
    Yes
    (120 votes)
  • 16%
    No
    (31 votes)
  • 21%
    So I’ve been told
    (41 votes)
192 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Is Erik ten Hag a good manager?

view results
  • 62%
    Yes
    (121 votes)
  • 3%
    No
    (7 votes)
  • 34%
    So I’ve been told
    (67 votes)
195 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Is Mauricio Pochettino a great manager?

view results
  • 13%
    Yes
    (25 votes)
  • 43%
    No
    (80 votes)
  • 42%
    Potentially
    (79 votes)
184 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Is Erik ten Hag a great manager?

view results
  • 19%
    Yes
    (36 votes)
  • 12%
    No
    (23 votes)
  • 67%
    Potentially
    (124 votes)
183 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the most tactically sound Manchester United manager post-Fergie?

view results
  • 3%
    David Moyes
    (6 votes)
  • 40%
    Louis van Gaal
    (75 votes)
  • 49%
    Jose Mourinho
    (90 votes)
  • 6%
    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
    (12 votes)
183 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Were any of the managers post-Fergie good enough tactically?

This poll is closed

  • 0%
    All of them were
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Moyes was
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Moyes and LVG were
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Moyes and Jose were
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Moyes and Ole were
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Moyes, LvG and Jose were
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Moyes, LvG and Ole were
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Moyes, Jose and Ole were
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    LvG was
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    LvG and Jose were
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    LvG, Jose and Ole were
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    LvG and Ole were
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jose was
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jose and Ole were
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Ole was
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    None of them were
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Do you think Poch — at his best — has the tactical nous to compete with our rivals in the Premier League?

view results
  • 64%
    Yes
    (115 votes)
  • 35%
    No
    (64 votes)
179 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Do you think Ten Hag — at his best — has the tactical nous to compete with our rivals in the Premier League?

view results
  • 88%
    Yes
    (155 votes)
  • 11%
    No
    (21 votes)
176 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who among the post-Fergie brigade had the greatest personality?

view results
  • 1%
    Moyes
    (2 votes)
  • 23%
    LvG
    (41 votes)
  • 38%
    Mourinho
    (67 votes)
  • 37%
    Ole
    (66 votes)
176 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Did David Moyes have the personality for the job?

view results
  • 4%
    Yes
    (8 votes)
  • 57%
    No
    (98 votes)
  • 26%
    Has a personality but was not a good fit for United
    (46 votes)
  • 11%
    Not a big personality but was a good fit for United
    (19 votes)
171 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Did LvG have the personality for the job?

view results
  • 31%
    Yes
    (51 votes)
  • 25%
    No
    (41 votes)
  • 38%
    Has a personality but was not a good fit for United
    (62 votes)
  • 5%
    Not a big personality but was a good fit for United
    (9 votes)
163 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Did Jose have the personality for the job?

view results
  • 31%
    Yes
    (50 votes)
  • 18%
    No
    (30 votes)
  • 50%
    Has a personality but was not a good fit for United
    (80 votes)
  • 0%
    Not a big personality but a good fir for United
    (0 votes)
160 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Did Ole have the personality for the job?

view results
  • 30%
    Yes
    (50 votes)
  • 24%
    No
    (40 votes)
  • 20%
    Has a personality but was not a good fit for United
    (33 votes)
  • 24%
    Not a big personality but was a good fit for United
    (39 votes)
162 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Does Poch have the personality for the job?

view results
  • 46%
    Yes
    (69 votes)
  • 18%
    No
    (28 votes)
  • 18%
    Has a personality but doesn’t feel like a fit for United
    (28 votes)
  • 16%
    Not a big personality but seems a good fit for United
    (25 votes)
150 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Does Ten Hag have the personality for the job?

view results
  • 53%
    Yes
    (78 votes)
  • 5%
    No
    (8 votes)
  • 7%
    Has a personality but doesn’t feel like a fit for United
    (11 votes)
  • 33%
    Not a big personality but seems a good fit for United
    (48 votes)
145 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who did the best job post-Ferguson?

view results
  • 0%
    Moyes
    (1 vote)
  • 12%
    LvG
    (19 votes)
  • 45%
    Mourinho
    (72 votes)
  • 41%
    Ole
    (66 votes)
158 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who did the worst job post-Ferguson?

view results
  • 72%
    Moyes
    (109 votes)
  • 14%
    LvG
    (22 votes)
  • 5%
    Mourinho
    (8 votes)
  • 7%
    Ole
    (12 votes)
151 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Is Pep Guardiola a great manager?

view results
  • 95%
    Yes
    (140 votes)
  • 4%
    No
    (6 votes)
146 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Is Jurgen Klopp a great manager?

view results
  • 97%
    Yes
    (143 votes)
  • 2%
    No
    (4 votes)
147 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who is the better manager?

view results
  • 58%
    Pep
    (85 votes)
  • 41%
    Klopp
    (60 votes)
145 votes total Vote Now

Poll

If you could have one of them, who would it be?

view results
  • 45%
    Pep
    (66 votes)
  • 54%
    Klopp
    (80 votes)
146 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Does the structure above the manager concern you?

view results
  • 88%
    Yes
    (131 votes)
  • 1%
    No
    (2 votes)
  • 6%
    Think Murtough and Fletcher will change that
    (9 votes)
  • 4%
    Think Woodward leaving will change that
    (6 votes)
148 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Can United be successful under this ownership?

view results
  • 46%
    Yes
    (71 votes)
  • 53%
    No
    (82 votes)
153 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Have United been successful under this ownership?

view results
  • 7%
    Yes
    (11 votes)
  • 23%
    No
    (34 votes)
  • 69%
    Yes but Sir Alex
    (101 votes)
146 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Again, can United be successful under this ownership?

view results
  • 51%
    Yes
    (73 votes)
  • 48%
    No
    (69 votes)
142 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Could Pep Guardiola be successful at United?

view results
  • 75%
    Yes
    (105 votes)
  • 25%
    No
    (35 votes)
140 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Could Jurgen Klopp be successful at United?

view results
  • 82%
    Yes
    (115 votes)
  • 17%
    No
    (24 votes)
139 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Have you voted for Pep as the better manager and answered yes to the question of if he could be successful at United but picked Klopp as your preference for United?

view results
  • 36%
    Yes
    (46 votes)
  • 63%
    No
    (81 votes)
127 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who is the better manager?

view results
  • 33%
    Poch
    (47 votes)
  • 66%
    Ten Hag
    (92 votes)
139 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Again, should Manchester United get the best manager available?

view results
  • 71%
    Yes
    (97 votes)
  • 0%
    No
    (0 votes)
  • 28%
    The best manager currently available might not be the best for United
    (39 votes)
136 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who would you like to see managing Manchester United going into next season?

view results
  • 25%
    Poch
    (34 votes)
  • 74%
    Ten Hag
    (99 votes)
133 votes total Vote Now

Thanks for voting.

