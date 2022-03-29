Community Poll: Manchester United Manager

It’s fairly obvious that are only two real candidates for the Manchester United manager’s job. It also seems like people are making it known who they’d prefer. There seems to be a lot of passive-aggressive tension around the subject.

There are rumours floating around that Sir Alex and the United players would like to see Mauricio Pochettino while others in United’s hierarchy and Ralf Rangnick would prefer Erik ten Hag.

Some former players and journalists have also revealed who they’d prefer.

Young up and coming coach Erik Tan Hag is older than Mauricio Pochettino. — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) March 23, 2022

Personally i would go for Pochettino but Ten Hag is the massive favourite of United fans to take the club forward. That’s if it is a clear choice between the 2. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 23, 2022

Judging by my replies, a sector of United fans are *extremely* passionate about getting a 52-year-old whose older than Guardiola and, bar a stint at Bayern II, has never worked outside the Eredivisie. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) March 23, 2022

Personally think Ten Hag would be perfect for City, as he could just walk into a coaching role, and doesn't have to concern himself with all the other elements you have at United. That doesn't make him perfect for United.



Ajax are almost the polar opposite set-up. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) March 23, 2022

The momentum seems to be heading towards Ten Hag.

Reports Ten Hag has been interviewed this week . If formal interviews have started and with it being such a public process I would expect a new manager announcement within a week or so.



Who do United fans want ? — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 23, 2022

But we also need to keep this in mind.

United fans who want Ten Hag,



How many *full* Ajax games have you watched this season? — UtdArena (@UtdArena) March 10, 2022

And this.

Louis van Gaal: "Erik ten Hag should join a football club, not a commerical club. Manchester United is a commercial club." pic.twitter.com/W2WPXgVWk7 — (@TheEuropeanLad) March 28, 2022

You can read more about the two candidates here: Pochettino and Ten Hag.

Most of us have probably picked a side by now. Instead of writing a piece on why one is better than the other, I decided to do this poll which might reveal why there’s no unanimous choice.

Some of these questions might seem a bit bizarre at first but just answer them truthfully and it’ll make sense later.

Thanks for voting.