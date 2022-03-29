‘Nothing is Decided’- Paul Pogba on Man United future

It looks like a never-ending dilemma when we look at Paul Pogba and his future at Manchester United. The Frenchman has had a mediocre career since his return at Old Trafford from Juventus in 2016. Pogba has entered the final year of his contract with the Red Devils and is always emerging as a topic of discussion ever since the season started.

At one point of time following his Old Trafford return and accomplishing a distinguished career in Italy, European giants like Real Madrid, Chelsea and PSG appeared as front-runners with the motive of securing his services. But times have changed, United has changed and so Paul Pogba. The midfielder still packs a punch of world-class performances but injuries became the harbinger of his decline in form and physical stature - discouraging interest from other clubs.

During a recent interview with Telefoot, Pogba reinstated that he would like to keep his options open when approaching the summer transfer window.

“You have to tell the truth: there were difficult times, especially when I have been in Manchester,” he said.

“When I’m not playing or when the results are not there, coming here [to the France national team] gives you a boost.”

“Nothing is decided on my future, there is nothing done. I can decide tomorrow, as I can decide during the transfer window. I want to come back and finish the season well.”

Pogba didn’t hold back to vent his frustration he suffered from a lack of silverware with United along with his injury problems.

“How do I judge my season? It’s difficult because there have been a lot of events,” Pogba continued. “Between the change of coach and the injury... We no longer have a title to play for, so it is neutral.

“I want to win titles, I want to play for something. Whether it’s this year or even the last few years, we haven’t won a title. That’s what’s sad, in the end.”