Super League talk re-emerges, but without backing of Premier League clubs... for now

Last year one of the greatest threats to the game as we know it, the dreaded Super League, rose and fell in just a couple of days. Fans around the globe, but especially those in Britain, voiced their protest to the plan that would create a European competition separate from the Champions League that would provide membership to only some of the richest clubs rather than the merit of a qualification process.

The “Big Six” English clubs involved quickly backed out, and most have since dealt with serious backlash against club ownership by establishing fan-led forums and committees in hopes of avoiding further miscommunication of ideals and values. Atletico Madrid and the two Milan clubs backed out as well, with only Juventus, Barcelona, and Real Madrid remaining as committed rebel clubs, though news from that front had been quiet until recently.

The clubs that haven’t given up are expected to announce new proposals for the Super League as early as today, but as of now the English clubs do not appear to be connected to any such plans.

“They can pay who they want to write it is a nice project and they will give to charity. It is a nonsense. One of them called me to apologise, and then they go again. For them, fans are customers. For us, fans are fans,” UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said of the Super League, reaffirming their stance against the breakaway.

“Look, first they launched their nonsense of an idea in the middle of a pandemic; now we’re reading articles every day that they are planning to launch another idea now in the middle of a war.

“Do I have to speak more about those people? They obviously live in a parallel world. And while we are saving players together with other stakeholders, while we are working to help in a terrible situation, they work on a project like that.”

Hopefully the absence of Premier League members remains, without whom the Super League likely cannot function. It was shameful enough they went through with the plan the first time around, resuming such plans just a year later would only solidify their disconnect with fans. Juventus, Barcelona, and Real Madrid all appeared to need the cash flow, but as the last couple of transfer windows have shown their ability to find more lines of credit has not yet been hindered.

More updates as they come.