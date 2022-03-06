Manchester City vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & how to watch Premier League online

Manchester United will make the short trip to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday to face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Premier League.

United will be aiming to kick off March by getting back to winning ways, following the goalless draw with Watford last time out.

Manchester United are looking to win four consecutive away games in all competitions against Man City for the first time since a run of four between November 1993 and November 2000.

Manchester City are looking to complete the league double over United for just the second time under manager Pep Guardiola, having previously done so in 2018-19.

Scott McTominay is expected to recover from illness in time to take his rightful place in the middle of the park, and Edinson Cavani could also be back from his groin problem, but Rangnick has admitted “question marks” over a couple of unnamed players.

Rangnick needs to be careful with Cristiano Ronaldo’s 37-year-old legs, but reports have claimed that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will start at the Etihad nonetheless, with Marcus Rashford on standby.

Fans will expect to see Nemanja Matic make way for Jadon Sancho after a toothless attacking performance against Watford, and Rangnick also has a big call to make over Harry Maguire after dropping the skipper last week.

Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane did not do much wrong against the Hornets, so it would not be a complete surprise to see Maguire benched once again amid reports of unrest behind-the-scenes over his consistent game time.

It’s a 4:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 11:30 AM on the east coast of the U.S

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League to watch the game. Those Stateside can catch the on the USA channel or Telemundo for Spanish language coverage. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

The Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can catch the action on Fubo, Sling, or Telemundo Deportes. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Telles; Pogba, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo