Player Ratings: Manchester City 4- 1 Manchester United

Here are some brief player ratings after the loss to our City rivals:
Starters
De Gea - 6/10
Made some great saves to keep United in the game but it was to no avail. Should’ve done better on the last goal.
AWB - 2/10
It was a bad day for United’s backline. Didn’t manage the 1v1 defending masterclasses of previous seasons.
Maguire - 3/10
Until he puts in a flawless performance with a goal or two, he’s not likely to win the fans. A season to forget for the captain and the club.
Lindelof - 2/10
Had his poorest display in some time.
Telles - 2/10
Emblematic of United’s poor recruitment for a decade. Not great at anything bar set-pieces and he's not really offering much from them either.
McTominay - 2/10
Offered nothing and was ball watching for the second goal.
Fred - 3/10
Fighting performance. Threatened going forward at times but looked worse as the game progressed and should've done better on the 4th goal.
Pogba - 6/10
One of United’s better offensive players in a highly advanced role. Assisted Sancho’s goal and held the ball up to give United some breathing room in a decent first half. Should've stayed on.
Bruno - 2/10
Poor game. A player who does everything in high volume isn’t likely to be efficient when there isn’t much room for that. Takes your mind back to Harry Kane’s performance from a few weeks back where every touch and pass
Elanga - 4/10
Worked hard. Had a decent first-half and was taken off quite early in the second half.
Sancho - 7/10
Has been in good nick and scored a fantastic goal.
Subs
Rashford- N/A
Big question marks about his future in the team.
Lingard - N/A
Manager
Ralf 2/10 -
Made poor subs. His job now is to provide an honest assessment for the next manager.
Loading comments...