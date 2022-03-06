Player Ratings: Manchester City 4- 1 Manchester United

Here are some brief player ratings after the loss to our City rivals:

Starters

De Gea - 6/10

Made some great saves to keep United in the game but it was to no avail. Should’ve done better on the last goal.

AWB - 2/10

It was a bad day for United’s backline. Didn’t manage the 1v1 defending masterclasses of previous seasons.

Maguire - 3/10

Until he puts in a flawless performance with a goal or two, he’s not likely to win the fans. A season to forget for the captain and the club.

Lindelof - 2/10

Had his poorest display in some time.

Telles - 2/10

Emblematic of United’s poor recruitment for a decade. Not great at anything bar set-pieces and he's not really offering much from them either.

McTominay - 2/10

Offered nothing and was ball watching for the second goal.

Fred - 3/10

Fighting performance. Threatened going forward at times but looked worse as the game progressed and should've done better on the 4th goal.

Pogba - 6/10

One of United’s better offensive players in a highly advanced role. Assisted Sancho’s goal and held the ball up to give United some breathing room in a decent first half. Should've stayed on.

Bruno - 2/10

Poor game. A player who does everything in high volume isn’t likely to be efficient when there isn’t much room for that. Takes your mind back to Harry Kane’s performance from a few weeks back where every touch and pass

Elanga - 4/10

Worked hard. Had a decent first-half and was taken off quite early in the second half.

Sancho - 7/10

Has been in good nick and scored a fantastic goal.

Subs

Rashford- N/A

Big question marks about his future in the team.

Lingard - N/A

Manager

Ralf 2/10 -

Made poor subs. His job now is to provide an honest assessment for the next manager.