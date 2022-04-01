Bruno Fernandes signs Manchester United contract extension

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes has officially penned a new contract extension with Manchester United which will keep him in Old Trafford till 2026 with an option to extend it till 2027 - a statement from the club confirmed. The star man from Portugal joined the Red Devils during the winter of 2020 and has since been a significant figure in the premier league and at the heart of Manchester United, scoring 49 goals and providing 39 assists in 117 appearances.

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ @B_Fernandes8 has penned a new deal at Old Trafford! ✍️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 1, 2022

The Portuguese International shared his thoughts on the extension:

Bruno Fernandes said: “From the moment that I joined Manchester United, I have had a special relationship with the club and our amazing fans. I grew up watching this team, dreaming of getting the chance to play here one day.

“That dream is now a reality and an honour.”

“Even after two years, it still feels amazing to step out at Old Trafford to hear the fans sing my name in their songs and to score in front of the Stretford End”.

“There is so much more that I want to achieve here, and I know that is the same for the rest of the squad and staff. More than anything, we want to give the fans the success that they deserve.”

“We have shared some great moments over the last years, but the best is yet to come” - Fernandes said.

Although Fernandes had his previous contract which would have kept him in the club for three years; with this extension, it is certain that he has been handed a significant pay raise.

After replacing Ed Woodward as the club’s most senior executive, Fernandes’ extension is one of the eye-catching moves made by new CEO Richard Arnold.

We can only speculate that he will now turn his attention on appointing Erik Ten Hag as the new Red Devils manager soon.