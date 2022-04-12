Report: Manchester United and Erik ten Hag reach a verbal agreement

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle for Erik ten Hag to become their new head coach.

Ten Hag has been in talks with Manchester United over their soon-to-be-vacant coaching position and The Athletic is reporting that there is now a verbal agreement in place. There were rumors that the manager was also in discussions with RB Leipzig and considered them an alternative, but the word now is that he is set to sign a deal for up to four years with United.

EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd reach verbal agreement in principle with Erik Ten Hag to become next permanent manager. #MUFC will need agreement with #Ajax (who are aware) & to finalise contract (up to 4yrs). No announcement til after Dutch Cup final @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/VTVzg6gCGx — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) April 12, 2022

Manchester United are still to secure an agreement with Ajax but this is not expected to be an issue with Ten Hag reportedly having a €2 million release clause in his contract. Ajax is said to be aware of the agreement.

There will be no agreement until after the Dutch cup final on Sunday with Ajax facing PSV Eindhoven, and any official announcement from the club would likely come after Ajax has completed their season. Ten Hag does not want to cause a distraction with Ajax still looking to secure a domestic double.

Ten Hag has been Ajax boss since December 2017 and he has so far lifted two Eredivisie titles, while also guiding the club to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019. He will replace Ralf Rangnick, who has been interim coach of Manchester United since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked. The expectation is that ten Hag will work in partnership with Rangnick and the rest of United’s new footballing department in teambuilding decisions and establishing a long term goal.