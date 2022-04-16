Manchester United vs. Norwich: Live stream, Time, & How to watch Premier League online

Manchester United will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome basement side Norwich City to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils are currently seventh in the table, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, while Norwich sit bottom, seven points behind 17th-placed Everton, who have a game in hand.

United’s hopes of claiming a top-four finish in the Premier League this season suffered a huge blow last weekend when they lost 1-0 at struggling Everton, with the result leaving them in seventh spot in the division, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham on the same number of matches (31).

The Red Devils have won their last five matches against Norwich in all competitions, including a 1-0 success at Carrow Road earlier this season, with a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty deciding what was a close match, while they beat the Canaries 4-0 at Old Trafford in January 2020.

United will again definitely be without the services of Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw through injury.

The home team are also without Raphael Varane, Fred and Scott McTominay against the Canaries, so Victor Lindelof, Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba are in line for starts.

Alex Telles will continue at left-back in Shaw’s absence, but there could be a change at right-back, with Diogo Dalot potentially replacing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, while Anthony Elanga could come in for Marcus Rashford.

Ronaldo suffered a nasty cut to his shin during the defeat to Everton last weekend, but the Portugal international has trained this week and is fit to lead the line for the home side.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 3:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 10:00 AM on the east coast of the U.S. and 6:00 AM on the west coast.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on one of the NBC Sports channels covering soccer (Peacock, USA, CNBC). Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on one of the NBC Sports channels covering soccer (Peacock, USA, CNBC). If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United’s possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo