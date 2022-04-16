Player ratings: Manchester United 3-2 Norwich City

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Norwich City.

David De Gea: 4/10

Made that one big save when it was still 2-2 to keep things level. Got beat at his near post again for the equalizer.

Diogo Dalot: 5/10

He’s just not cut out for Ralf Rangnick football. Or football at the highest level in general.

Harry Maguire: 6/10

Moved back to the right side today and became a ball progression monster, helping to keep the ball in the Norwich end of the pitch. Defended some set pieces nicely.

Victor Lindelof: 6/10

Went over to the left side but still played that sweep behind Maguire role pretty well. Was beaten for pace on an early through ball and both goals came down that left side - as they have been all season - which should tell you something.

Alex Telles: 1/10

Trying to think of a good thing he did today. I can’t. I guess he had the assist on the second goal, which was more put in a decent ball + fantastic header from Ronaldo than really nice cross.

Paul Pogba: 6/10

Was asked to play as the lone six today which is very much not his position. Immediately showed - in possession - he’s United’s best player in that position. The value of having a passer as your deepest midfielder was immediately apparent as Norwich actually having to pay attention to United’s holding midfielder opened up so many spaces and channels for everyone else. Then Pogba didn’t track the runner directly leading to Norwich’s first goal to remind us why he doesn’t play in that position.

Was bizarrely boo’d when he was taken off, as well as after the match, despite playing 73 minutes of Premier League football without eating or drinking all day. The levels it takes to be able to do that are completely insane.

Bruno Fernandes: 2/10

Yea this is not one he’s putting on his C/V

Jesse Lingard: 7/10

Did a lot of dirty work and had great off ball movement. This is Lingard at his best. He’s not going to be good when you rotate the squad because the rotation puts him in a position where you need to run things through him, which isn’t his game. He needs to be your 4th-6th option in attack, someone who pops up because the defense is busy concentrating on everyone else.

Anthony Elanga: 7/10

Great job to win the ball back and then pick up the assist on Ronaldo’s first goal before being a bit anonymous the rest of the match. Decent spell as a makeshift rightback after United took the lead with 15 minutes to go. Loses a point for not being able to adequately do the siu celebration which might be the most simple goal celebration.

Jadon Sancho: 7/10

Had another Jadon Sancho game where he did a lot of Jadon Sancho things but doesn’t end up on the scoresheet. Alex Telles’ inability to be an overlapping threat continues to hurt Sancho.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 10/10

It’s funny how the games where Ronaldo plays like a team player always coincide with the games where he has his best individual games. Looked like a real teammate today, sharing his SIU celebration with Elanga and even doing something new with Alex Telles after the second goal. Shortly after halftime he dropped into space to effectively link play up, leading to a gorgeous ball into the box that really deserved a better finish. He did look more shocked than anyone else when he actually scored from a free kick.

Substitutes

Nemanja Matic: 5/10

Every time he comes on as a sub he reminds United how badly they need a proper holding midfielder.

Marcus Rashford: N/A

I kinda forgot that he played today. Season to forget for Rashford who’s game just doesn’t fit how this current United team is built.

Juan Mata: N/A

Mata does some interesting things in the final third that United could really use, but like from a 22 year old. .

Manager

Ralf Rangnick: 3/10

Ironic that the “tactical coach with a distinct style” put out the most “no tactics, just vibes” starting XI that United have put out in the last three years with a Pogba-Bruno-Lingard midfield. Overall not really a banner day for Rangnick. United started bright and looked in complete control, but once Norwich got their first they spent the rest of the match looking like the better side and when the game was level it was always Norwich that looked more likely to get a third.

Ronaldo bailed United out but two of those goals coming via set pieces means that in two games against last place Norwich, Rangnick’s United have scored just one goal from open play. Yikes.