Liverpool vs Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to watch Premier League online

Two behemoths of the English game fighting for different end-of-season goals pit their wits against one another on Tuesday night, as Liverpool play host to Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League.

Ralf Rangnick’s side are bidding to register consecutive Premier League victories after defeating Norwich City 3-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday, and three points against Liverpool would really strengthen our push for a Champions League place.

But the hosts will also be in a buoyant mood, having defeated Manchester City on Saturday to progress to the Emirates FA Cup final.

Not a single Red Devils fan needs reminding of the 5-0 embarrassment that was dished upon them by Liverpool back in October, so revenge will certainly be on the visitors’ minds this week, but they have failed to register a win at Anfield in any competition since 2016 and have only found the back of the net once on their rivals’ turf in their last six meetings.

Manchester United Team News:

United do have a number of players occupying spots in the medical bay, as Rangnick once again works around a depleted midfield with Fred (hip) and Scott McTominay (foot) both set to miss out once more.

Striker Edinson Cavani and left-back Luke Shaw are definitely sidelined until at least May with their respective issues, and the latter is now highly unlikely to return before the season concludes.

Reports had falsely claimed that Mason Greenwood was due to return to first-team training with the Red Devils – the striker remains suspended by the club – but on a positive note, Raphael Varane is in with a chance of returning for the imminent meeting with top-four rivals Arsenal.

It would not be surprising to see Rangnick introduce Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic for some more defensive solidity, which will surely see Jesse Lingard sacrificed after he made his first league start of the season against Norwich.

Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car accident on Monday, but he did not sustain any serious injuries and will be fine to take part on Tuesday.

Premier League schedule

It’s an 8:00 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 3:00 PM on the east coast of the U.S. and noon kickoff on the west coast.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on one of the NBC Sports channels covering soccer (Peacock, USA, CNBC). Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on one of the NBC Sports channels covering soccer (Peacock, USA, CNBC). If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot; Matic, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford