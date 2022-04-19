An unserious top 4 race and thoughts on fan protest

New episode of The Busby Babe Podcast!

Colin and Pauly discuss Manchester United’s weird win over Norwich City and the reopening of the top 4 race as Ralf Rangnick’s squad options grow thin. They also discuss the protests over the weekend at Old Trafford and why Saturday may actually have been more of a win for the Glazers.

