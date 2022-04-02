Manchester United vs. Leicester City: Live stream, Time, & how to watch Premier League online

Manchester United will be bidding to give their top-four hopes a boost when they welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

United have not been in action since suffering a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League on March 15, which saw them lose 2-1 on aggregate, but the Red Devils cannot afford to dwell on the disappointment, as they bid to salvage a top-four finish in the league.

United will again be without the services of Mason Greenwood due to a club suspension, while Edinson Cavani is expected to miss out, having picked up a calf problem while representing Uruguay on Tuesday.

Fred and Alex Telles will need to be assessed after their international commitments for Brazil, but France duo Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba are both expected to be fit despite suffering small foot injuries during the recent international break.

Neither Marcus Rashford nor Jadon Sancho were involved for England during the international break but could start here, while Ronaldo is set to lead the line with support from Bruno Fernandes, with both players on a high, having helped Portugal qualify for the World Cup.

Luke Shaw, who represented England over the break, could also be back in the side at left-back, but Diogo Dalot should keep out Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right.

Here’s how to watch the match on Saturday.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 5:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 12:30 PM on the east coast of the U.S. and 9:30 AM on the west coast.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on Peacock. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States you’ll need a Peacock subscription to watch. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United's possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo