Player Ratings: Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool

David De Gea: 3/10

Did not make a save all game. Could’ve possibly done more on the last one.

Diogo Dalot: 1/10

Had a poor 90 minutes. The switch to the right flank didn’t help.

Harry Maguire: 1/10

The game summed up his season. Few ever come back from this.

Victor Lindelof: 3/10

We never have a strong opinion on Victor Lindelof and this game didn’t really change that.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 5/10

Surprisingly looked comfortable on the left flank in the second half.

Phil Jones: 4/10

Only his second start for the club since recovering from the injury. Made one good interception. Was subbed off at half-time.

Nemanja Matic: 3/10

Will think that his time at United has been a bit of a waste. Strange transfer in the end. Just doesn’t have the legs anymore.

Paul Pogba: N/A

Might’ve been his last game for the club.

Bruno Fernandes: 1/10

The question marks around his performances in the bigger games aren’t going to go anytime soon.

Anthony Elanga: 2/10

Look shell-shocked by Liverpool’s intensity and was bullied a little at times. The third goal summed up his afternoon.

Marcus Rashford: 1/10

Another player going through the worst phase in his career.

Substitutes

Jesse Lingard: 2/10

Showed some industry at times but had little effect in possession.

Jadon Sancho: 4/10

Struggled to beat his man initially but got some life back into the side for a 15 minute period where he looked like it looked like he might create an opening.

Hannibal Mejbri: N/A

Showed some fight and was unfortunate to be on the end of a poor pass that led to the 4th goal.

Manager

Ralf Rangnick: 2/10

United weren’t going to win this game and the injuries meant that Rangnick had to throw in a strange line-up. The first goal hinted at a lack of preparation on the training ground. United sat back for the rest of the first half and had a decent period in the second but Liverpool’s third felt inevitable and so did the fourth.

Throwing young Hannibal into the game was also a strange choice. It’s not been the best interim period for the German who came into this position with a good reputation, which will have taken a dent. He has kept his composure through the ordeal but has failed to deliver Champions League football, one of the objectives he was tasked with.

Some of the losses have also been quite humiliating. His work isn’t done and it’ll be interesting to see what influence he has going forward as a consultant but nights like this will leave fans with little hope about the future.