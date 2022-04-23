Arsenal vs Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to watch Premier League online

In a behemoth of a match that could potentially make or break both sides’ top-four chances, Arsenal and Manchester United renew hostilities on Saturday lunchtime in the Premier League at the Emirates.

The Gunners reignited their Champions League bid with an enthralling 4-2 success at Chelsea in midweek, while Ralf Rangnick’s side capitulated in a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.

United travel to the Emirates having posted a mere two wins in their last seven Premier League matches – as well as losing each of their last three away from home – and Rangnick’s side are still waiting for their first Premier League clean sheet on rival turf since the turn of the year.

The Red Devils’ chances of ending such a miserable streak are seemingly rather slim at the Emirates, where Arsenal are unbeaten in three against their top-four rivals, but Michael Carrick did oversee a 3-2 win for Man United in front of the Old Trafford faithful earlier this season.

Manchester United Team News:

As for the visitors, Cristiano Ronaldo was understandably not involved in midweek after the tragic death of his newborn son, but the 37-year-old is now reportedly back in training and could feature at the Emirates. It remains to be seen if he is in the right headspace to play.

Scott McTominay’s return from a foot problem is timely after Paul Pogba was taken off with a calf issue after only 10 minutes against Liverpool, joining Luke Shaw, Fred and Edinson Cavani in the medical bay.

One positive for Rangnick is that he may be able to welcome Raphael Varane back to the squad this weekend, and even Eric Bailly may be considered for a start after such an abysmal defensive showing on Merseyside.

Premier League schedule

It’s a 12:30 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 7:30 AM on the east coast of the U.S. and a super early, 4:30 kickoff on the west coast.

Premier League channel

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on one of the NBC Sports channels covering soccer (Peacock, USA, CNBC). Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

Premier League streaming

The Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on one of the NBC Sports channels covering soccer (Peacock, USA, CNBC). If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Dalot; Matic, McTominay; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo