Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United: The spiral continues

Manchester United lost to Arsenal at the Emirates. Gunners won 3-1. It was bad. Please end this.

Manchester United’s hopes we’re dashed early again in this one, as Bukayo Saka tore through a weak left hand side defense and fired a shot at De Gea. The Spaniard saved the initial shot, but Tavares was unmarked at the back post to tap home the rebound. It was abysmal defending once again from Alex Telles, who has been on an awful run of late.

A trend that would continue throughout the match is that United actually showed some promise to get back in the game. Elanga had a chance saved just a few minutes after the early concession, and Arsenal’s defense looked about as vulnerable as United. The problem was that the Reds just didn’t take advantage, and it cost them. The Gunners found the net again half an hour later, called back for offside, but were awarded a penalty for a Telles foul just before the offside. Saka converted and Arsenal had a cushion.

Ronaldo scored 2 minutes after Saka’s penalty, giving United some life before halftime, and spent much of the second half on the front foot before a Granit Xhaka screamer in the 70th minute knocked them down. In their short spell on the attack Bruno Fernandes saw a penalty denied by the upright, a Dalot shot was tipped into the other post, and Ronaldo had a goal disallowed for offside. Just another afternoon of missed chances by a team that needs its season to end ASAP.

Unfortunately that won’t be the case just yet. United have 5 matches remaining, and next face Chelsea on Thursday, April 28, in likely their last chance to stay alive for a top 4 European spot.