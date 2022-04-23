Player Ratings: Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 3-1 loss to Arsenal

David De Gea: 6/10

Made some big saves in the first half but was let down by those in front of him.

Diogo Dalot: 7/10

Hit the post twice. Unfortunate not to be on the scoresheet.

Rafael Varane: 3/10

At fault for the first goal after coming back from injury. Doesn’t look like he’s settled in with his teammates yet.

Victor Lindelof: 6/10

Kept it simple. Has somehow managed to come out looking better because of everyone else's struggles.

Telles: 1/10

Should be considered for sale after that. A consequence of poor scouting.

Scott McTominay: 5/10

Only completed 7 passes in the first half but started breaking the lines with his passing more regularly in the second half.

Nemanja Matic: 7/10

Was constantly intercepting passes during United’s better periods in the game. Calm on the ball and registered an assist.

Bruno Fernandes: 1/10

The question marks around his performances in the bigger games aren’t going to go anytime soon. This was last week’s rating and comment. Somehow, this was worse.

Anthony Elanga: 4/10

Looks like United have killed another youngster. He was a threat all game but looks to have lost some of the intensity that got him a starting place.

Jadon Sancho: 6/10

Gav Cedric a torrid time.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 8/10

His most complete performance of the season, following a tragic week. Surprised he didn’t take the penalty.

Substitutes

Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford: N/A

Manager

Ralf Rangnick: 5/10

Will be hating his luck since taking the job. Hasn’t got the wins when United have put in decent performances. The gas ran out and it was a bit of surprise that United managed to put on a decent performance. The referee didn’t help his cause today.

The subs are still a bit bizarre.