Manchester United vs Chelsea: Live stream, Time, & How to watch Premier League online

Manchester United will aim to keep their fleeting hopes of a top-four Premier League finish alive when Chelsea make the journey to Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Red Devils went down 3-1 to Arsenal at the weekend, while Thomas Tuchel’s men left it late to overcome London rivals West Ham United 1-0.

In spite of fleeting optimism that the appointment of Erik ten Hag could galvanise the United players – some of whom may be playing for their futures at the club under the new boss – United once again lost ground in the race for Champions League football to a direct top-four rival at the Emirates.

Rangnick confirms Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Paul Pogba, Fred, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw will all be unavailable to face Chelsea #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) April 27, 2022

Taking just four points from 15 on offer since the start of the month and losing three of their last four means that Man United are at risk of dropping out of the European places entirely never mind a Champions League pursuit, with Ralf Rangnick’s side now sixth in the rankings and six points behind Arsenal having played a game more.

United were boosted by the return of Raphael Varane from injury in the defeat to Arsenal, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw – the former of whom has likely played his final game for the club – remain on the sidelines.

There is optimism over Fred’s chances of battling back from a hip problem in time to make the squad, and Rangnick should also consider a recall to the first XI for Harry Maguire, who was on the bench at the Emirates after a bomb threat to his home.

Both Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata can feel confident of challenging Fernandes for a place in the side after the Portuguese’s recent struggles, while Alex Telles was at fault for two of Arsenal’s goals at the weekend but is unlikely to drop out with Shaw out of contention.

It’s a 7:40 PM kickoff in the UK, which translates to 2:45 PM on the east coast of the U.S. and a lunchtime kickoff on the west coast.

Those in the UK will need Sky Sports Premier League or the accompanying streaming services to watch the game. Those Stateside can only watch the game on one of the NBC Sports channels covering soccer (Peacock, USA, CNBC). Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find your viewing options.

The Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Go Extra App is the place to be if you’re in the UK. In the States, you can watch the game on one of the NBC Sports channels covering soccer (Peacock, USA, CNBC). If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game through DAZN.

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, AWB, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Elanga, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo