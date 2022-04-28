Player ratings: Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea
David De Gea: 9/10
Made some big saves in the first half to keep the scores level till full-time.
Diogo Dalot: 4/10
The goal came from his side. Still has a way to go and should be a backup at best.
Raphael Varane: 5/10
Was solid in the air and quite aggressive when required.
Victor Lindelof: 5/10
Nothing much to say on Victor Lindelof that hasn’t already been said all season. Just a steady-heady.
Alex Telles: 2/10
Helping Luke Shaw’s reputation with each passing week.
Nemanja Matic: 6/10
Another assist and what a ball it was. Saved his best pass in a United shirt for possibly his final appearance at Old Trafford.
Scott McTominay: 3/10
Showed his lack of awareness multiple times today.
Bruno Fernandes: 3/10
Made one good pass in the first half for Rashford. Is going through a terrible run of form.
Marcus Rashford: 1/10
Unacceptable performance. The lack of effort out of possession won’t be tolerated under the new manager or any top manager. Needs to fundamentally change parts of his game.
Anthony Elanga: 3/10
Has lost some of the intensity and zing that got him into the starting 11.
Cristiano Ronaldo: 8/10
Another great goal and put in a shift. Has started to put in more complete performances since the Spurs game in the league.
Substitutes
Juan Mata and Phil Jones: N/A
Alejandro Garnacho: 10
Here’s to more.
Manager:
Ralf Rangnick: 3/10
The injuries weren’t going to help and it’s hard to look at what exactly could’ve been done better. Should’ve made a tweak after Chelsea had free reign on United’s left flank. Rangnick, like most fans, will be hoping for the season to end now.
