Player ratings: Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea

Ratings in

By Suwaid Fazal
Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

David De Gea: 9/10

Made some big saves in the first half to keep the scores level till full-time.

Diogo Dalot: 4/10

The goal came from his side. Still has a way to go and should be a backup at best.

Raphael Varane: 5/10

Was solid in the air and quite aggressive when required.

Victor Lindelof: 5/10

Nothing much to say on Victor Lindelof that hasn’t already been said all season. Just a steady-heady.

Alex Telles: 2/10

Helping Luke Shaw’s reputation with each passing week.

Nemanja Matic: 6/10

Another assist and what a ball it was. Saved his best pass in a United shirt for possibly his final appearance at Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay: 3/10

Showed his lack of awareness multiple times today.

Bruno Fernandes: 3/10

Made one good pass in the first half for Rashford. Is going through a terrible run of form.

Marcus Rashford: 1/10

Unacceptable performance. The lack of effort out of possession won’t be tolerated under the new manager or any top manager. Needs to fundamentally change parts of his game.

Anthony Elanga: 3/10

Has lost some of the intensity and zing that got him into the starting 11.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 8/10

Another great goal and put in a shift. Has started to put in more complete performances since the Spurs game in the league.

Substitutes

Juan Mata and Phil Jones: N/A

Alejandro Garnacho: 10

Here’s to more.

Manager:

Ralf Rangnick: 3/10

The injuries weren’t going to help and it’s hard to look at what exactly could’ve been done better. Should’ve made a tweak after Chelsea had free reign on United’s left flank. Rangnick, like most fans, will be hoping for the season to end now.

