Toxicity in the fanbase and building for the future

Colin, Nathan, and Pauly are back together to discuss some of the latest developments at Manchester United concerning the club’s hierarchy, scouting, and decision making. They also take another look at the toxic culture in the fanbase rearing its ugly head multiple times in the last week or so, and condemn the abuse of Maguire and the shameful slandering of Hillsborough survivors by the United section at Anfield.

Be sure to like, share, rate 5 stars, and subscribe to The Busby Babe wherever you get your podcasts!

Remember that you can leave a listener question via voicemail or twitter each week for us to answer on the podcast.

US callers: 616 Busby BA (1-616-287-2922) Everyone else: Email voice recordings to busbybabepodcast@gmail.com (This email is only monitored by The Busby Babe podcast staff and not any of the higher ups [I don’t even have the password - Ed.], so please keep all emails podcast related!)