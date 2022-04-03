Player Ratings: Manchester United 1-1 Leicester City

Player ratings from Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City from someone who forgot he was on player ratings duty until halftime.

David De Gea: 3/10

Made one big save. Got beat at his near post again only to get bailed out by VAR

Diogo Dalot: 5/10

He seemed not quite terrible today which isn’t good but also makes him better than everyone else by default?

Harry Maguire: 6/10

Was moved over to the right side of the center back likely to help him out/protect and it seemed to work. They lost a bit of his ability to drive forward with the ball but was solid defensively though not sure what he was doing on that second goal.

Raphael Varane: 6/10

Someone described him to me as “aggressively average” this season and that summed up his afternoon. Did some good, had some shaky moments as well.

Luke Shaw: 5/10

Came off at halftime injured. United lost something when he came off but he wasn’t giving them much either.

Scott McTominay: 1/10

Woof. One of his worse games and that’s saying something. Still has no understanding of positioning and isn’t showing any signs of getting better with the ball at his feet. He’s not a lone holding number 6 yet Ralf keeps throwing him out there and it ain’t helping anyone.

Fred: 7/10

Ralf moving him higher up the pitch has undeniably helped Fred play the best football he’s played in a red shirt. Does it help the team? Probably not. All of United’s best chances came from opportunities that started with Fred intercepting a pass and he was well rewarded with the team’s lone goal.

Antony Elanga: 4/10

Can’t expect the 19 year old to deliver the goods every single start. 19 year olds are rarely that consistent and he’s no different.

Paul Pogba: 4/10

Deploying him as a striker/false 9 is puzzling at best. Doesn’t suit his game at all and takes him out of a position to have an impact on the match.

Jadon Sancho: 5/10

Failed to make an impact.

Bruno Fernandes: 4/10

Sing it with me (Will Grigg’s on fire)

Bruno’s a false 9! Your defense is satisfied!

Bruno’s a false 9! Your defense is satisfied!

Substitutes

Alex Telles: 4/10

He’s just not as good as Luke Shaw

Marcus Rashford: 1/10

Marcus Rashford came on in the 55th minute. In the 88th minute he got the ball at the edge of the box and I turned to someone next to me and said, “you know, I had completely forgotten that Rashford had come into the game.” That seems bad.

Nemanja Matic: N/A

Every time he comes off the bench he shows United how much they’re missing a proper defensive midfielder. I’m sure the club will ignore this come summertime.

Manager

Ralf Rangnick: 2/10

The “success” of the 4-4-2 with Pogba and Bruno playing as duel false-9’s against City was wildly overrated. No idea why he decided to run it back today. Bruno’s never really had success as a false-9 - his best position is playing off a central striker - and Pogba is a midfielder who’s best when he can operate just outside the box and make late runs into it.

Not only did Ralf run it back, he refused to change out of it when it yielded just three shots in the first half. Not only did he not change it, he didn’t seem to have many ideas on how to change it, and, as has been a common theme under Rangnick, the players looked like they had no idea how to chase a late winner. Amazing that these are the same players who were so comfortably playing from behind a season ago.