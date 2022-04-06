Loan Watch: Garner turning heads, Martial struggling

James Garner considered as first team option

Manchester United Academy product James Garner has spent the last 2 seasons on loan at Nottingham Forest in the Championship, and the environment for development and regular playing time appears to have served him well. The midfielder has made 57 appearances for Forest in his time there, and another 20 at Watford before that. He extended his contract with Manchester United shortly before renewing a loan to Forest at the start of this season, and though he is returning to a much different squad he can still address a persistent need in the squad.

Garner’s passing and forward thinking in midfield could make him a strong addition from within for the first team next season, and the future manager will certainly have a decision to make in evaluating his readiness for the top level. A return to the typical preseason format as well as a summer with no major tournament interruption could give Garner the opportunity to impress the new boss.

#mufc have earmarked James Garner as a player with first-team potential. When United's managerial appointment is made, Garner is likely to be assessed at close quarters before a decision is made on loaning him out again #mulive [@mcgrathmike] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 5, 2022

Whoever takes over as manager, they will have holes to address in midfield, and Garner could be a useful addition to a unit that has long been neglected. A new arrival in the transfer window is also likely, but with Matic ever aging and Scott McTominay struggling, Garner could still find his way up the pecking order.

Donny Van de Beek injured as Everton continue spiralling

It’s safe to say at this point that nothing Everton did in January has had a positive impact on in reversing their descent towards the relegation zone. Manager Frank Lampard has struggled to get results from a talented but dysfunctional squad, and Manchester United loanee Donny Van de Beek has not gotten much from his playing time. An injury last week ruled him out of the loss to West Ham, and his is unlikely to play in either of Everton’s next two matches, a crucial scrap with Burnley in midweek and a visit from United at the weekend. Van de Beek is not permitted to play against United, so even if he does recover in time he will have to watch from the sidelines as he’s done many times before with United.

Anthony Martial struggling at Sevilla

Out of favor Manchester United striker Anthony Martial was sent to Spain in January with hopes of rediscovering form at Sevilla, but the experience has reportedly been a bad one for both parties. He’s scored just once since making the move, in a Europa League win against Dinamo Zagreb, but has failed to score in La Liga and has made little impact otherwise as Sevilla’s form dipped. The club were once on Real Madrid’s heels at the top, but are now fending off Real Betis trying to hold onto a top 4 spot.

Martial’s continued run of poor form in a different environment indicates he is one of a few candidates to look for a move away from Old Trafford in the summer. The player wanted a change before, and with a new manager coming in he would have a lot of work to do to make himself useful again. A change is probably best for both parties at this point, but the problem of finding a buyer could prevent a move from happening quickly.